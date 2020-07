Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Quaint 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Home in Hollow Oaks - This spacious home is located in a quiet neighborhood with quick and easy access to major highways and close to the airport and shopping areas.

All carpet has been replaced and the interior is freshly painted.

Two car garage with garage door openers.

Fully fenced backyard with mature trees.

Pets negotiable.

Please call us to schedule an appointment.



(RLNE1930315)