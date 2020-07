Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool playground tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained garden home on a quiet cut de sac. Attached, rear entry garage & parking. Open floor plan as well as deck & yard to extend living space outside. High ceiling in living room plus a fireplace. Wood laminate in living room & kitchen & the rest tile. NO CARPET!! Community pool, playground, tennis courts! Castle Hills Forest is near the Alon Market, shopping, major freeways & Wurzbach Parkway.