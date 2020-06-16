13631 Earlywood Street, San Antonio, TX 78233 Woodstone
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come check out this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath located in Woodstone. Fresh paint and hardwood floors throughout whole house. Along with an open kitchen with a view into the dining room and family room and master suite located upstairs!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13631 EARLYWOOD ST have any available units?
13631 EARLYWOOD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.