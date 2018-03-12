13631 AUBURN OAKS

Amenities

AVAILABLE 05/15/2020. Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath 1-story home that backs up to a greenbelt in popular Oak Ridge Village subdivision! This house features all tile flooring in the common living areas, a spacious living room, and two eating areas and breakfast bar. Note the classic wainscoting in the dining room. Nice! the kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including refrigerator. The bedrooms are split with the master in front and the two secondary rooms toward the back of the house. The windows in the master bedroom, master bath, and secondary bedrooms all have plantation shutters. Garage comes with shelving installed. Going out back you'll step on to a large deck overseeing a great backyard with shed and swing set. Rent includes access to the neighborhood amenities which include a junior Olympic pool, clubhouse, and playground. Neighborhood also is within the highly acclaimed N.E. Independent School District.