All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13631 AUBURN OAKS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13631 AUBURN OAKS
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

13631 AUBURN OAKS

13631 Auburn Oaks · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13631 Auburn Oaks, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 05/15/2020. Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath 1-story home that backs up to a greenbelt in popular Oak Ridge Village subdivision! This house features all tile flooring in the common living areas, a spacious living room, and two eating areas and breakfast bar. Note the classic wainscoting in the dining room. Nice! the kitchen comes fully equipped with all appliances including refrigerator. The bedrooms are split with the master in front and the two secondary rooms toward the back of the house. The windows in the master bedroom, master bath, and secondary bedrooms all have plantation shutters. Garage comes with shelving installed. Going out back you'll step on to a large deck overseeing a great backyard with shed and swing set. Rent includes access to the neighborhood amenities which include a junior Olympic pool, clubhouse, and playground. Neighborhood also is within the highly acclaimed N.E. Independent School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have any available units?
13631 AUBURN OAKS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have?
Some of 13631 AUBURN OAKS's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13631 AUBURN OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
13631 AUBURN OAKS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13631 AUBURN OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 13631 AUBURN OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS offer parking?
Yes, 13631 AUBURN OAKS offers parking.
Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13631 AUBURN OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 13631 AUBURN OAKS has a pool.
Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have accessible units?
No, 13631 AUBURN OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 13631 AUBURN OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 13631 AUBURN OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mark Huebner Oaks
11138 Huebner Oaks
San Antonio, TX 78230
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview
San Antonio, TX 78213
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Palazzo
5455 Rowley Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cortland Brackenridge
223 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Boardwalk on Research
5503 Research Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio