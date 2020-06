Amenities

This is a unicorn find !! Perfect in every aspect! No carpet in the house , beautiful vinyl wood plank floors thru out . Tile back splash , Wood shutters , and so much more ! Total executive living. Easily cared for just dust and go ! All furniture can remain . This should not be on the market for long . Beautifully kept grounds, away from the hustle and yet quick to shopping ,and major highways . Airport access less than 15 min