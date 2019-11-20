All apartments in San Antonio
13400 BLANCO RD.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:31 AM

13400 BLANCO RD.

13400 Blanco Road · (210) 255-3073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13400 Blanco Road, San Antonio, TX 78216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Amenities

The casual elegance here creates a relaxing living environment. Live just around the corner from fine dining, entertainment and shopping. The apartment homes here offer all the amenities demanded by today's fast-paced lifestyle including washer and dryer connections, spacious walk-in closets, fully-equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Work up a sweat in the fitness center, utilize the full-service business center or swim in the glittering pool on a hot day. The beautifully-landscaped grounds will welcome you right home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13400 BLANCO RD. have any available units?
13400 BLANCO RD. has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13400 BLANCO RD. have?
Some of 13400 BLANCO RD.'s amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 BLANCO RD. currently offering any rent specials?
13400 BLANCO RD. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 BLANCO RD. pet-friendly?
No, 13400 BLANCO RD. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13400 BLANCO RD. offer parking?
No, 13400 BLANCO RD. does not offer parking.
Does 13400 BLANCO RD. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13400 BLANCO RD. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 BLANCO RD. have a pool?
Yes, 13400 BLANCO RD. has a pool.
Does 13400 BLANCO RD. have accessible units?
No, 13400 BLANCO RD. does not have accessible units.
Does 13400 BLANCO RD. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13400 BLANCO RD. does not have units with dishwashers.
