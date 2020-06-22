All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 134 Ward Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
134 Ward Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:37 PM

134 Ward Avenue

134 Ward Avenue · (210) 361-3364
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

134 Ward Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1063 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Cute home located South town of San Antonio. Home features wood floors, delightful eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Stove and a good size Master Bedroom with built in dresser drawer & cabinets. Nice yard, paved drive way with detached 1 Car garage with carport that fits two cars. Mature trees, fenced backyard with covered patio, minutes from Downtown, San Antonio River, Park, Historical Mission, Riverside Golf Course, Hemisfair Park & Convention Park. Must See!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Ward Avenue have any available units?
134 Ward Avenue has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Ward Avenue have?
Some of 134 Ward Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Ward Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
134 Ward Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Ward Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 134 Ward Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 134 Ward Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 134 Ward Avenue does offer parking.
Does 134 Ward Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Ward Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Ward Avenue have a pool?
No, 134 Ward Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 134 Ward Avenue have accessible units?
No, 134 Ward Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Ward Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Ward Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 134 Ward Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Preston Peak
4114 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave
San Antonio, TX 78207
ReNew at TPC
5707 TPC Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78261

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity