134 Ward Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport parking garage

Cute home located South town of San Antonio. Home features wood floors, delightful eat-in kitchen, Dishwasher, Stove and a good size Master Bedroom with built in dresser drawer & cabinets. Nice yard, paved drive way with detached 1 Car garage with carport that fits two cars. Mature trees, fenced backyard with covered patio, minutes from Downtown, San Antonio River, Park, Historical Mission, Riverside Golf Course, Hemisfair Park & Convention Park. Must See!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.