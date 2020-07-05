All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

13311 Overglen

Location

13311 Overglen, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOW VACANT: Great Home In Nice Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Summerfield gated community (with guard).
Recently installed laminate floors in the living area. Large bedrooms and living area.
Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.
Located on a cul-de-sac, minutes away from major highways (I-10, 410 and 1604) and close to the medical center.
Patio and lots of play room in the backyard.
NEISD school district.
Pets negotiable.
Please call us to make an appointment.

(RLNE1930314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13311 Overglen have any available units?
13311 Overglen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13311 Overglen have?
Some of 13311 Overglen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13311 Overglen currently offering any rent specials?
13311 Overglen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13311 Overglen pet-friendly?
Yes, 13311 Overglen is pet friendly.
Does 13311 Overglen offer parking?
No, 13311 Overglen does not offer parking.
Does 13311 Overglen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13311 Overglen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13311 Overglen have a pool?
No, 13311 Overglen does not have a pool.
Does 13311 Overglen have accessible units?
No, 13311 Overglen does not have accessible units.
Does 13311 Overglen have units with dishwashers?
No, 13311 Overglen does not have units with dishwashers.

