13311 Overglen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly refrigerator

NOW VACANT: Great Home In Nice Gated Community - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Summerfield gated community (with guard).

Recently installed laminate floors in the living area. Large bedrooms and living area.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer included.

Located on a cul-de-sac, minutes away from major highways (I-10, 410 and 1604) and close to the medical center.

Patio and lots of play room in the backyard.

NEISD school district.

Pets negotiable.

Please call us to make an appointment.



(RLNE1930314)