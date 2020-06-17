All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
1331 South Flores
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

1331 South Flores

1331 South Flores Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1331 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78204
Lone Star

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
media room
Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen TV;s with DVD/VHS players;washer & dryer; tile tub surround; tiled backspash in kitchen; jetted tub; cozy balcony overlooking beautiful landscaped courtyard; pool with outdoor cooking facilities; fitness center; rooftop terrace with gorgeous view of downtown; controlled & monitored access; two-car covered parking; lan wireless connection; ceiling fans; digital cable; free local and within the US calls;elevator handicapped accessible;

Located at 1331 South Flores near San Antonios burgeoning Art District, South End Lofts is minutes away from all major transportation hubs and conveniently close to sports and entertainment centers, theaters, art museums, clubs, restaurants, and boutiques. Area highlights include:

Art District
Blue Star
Say Si performance art
South Town

Other Development Plans
River expansion from Blue Star past the Big Tex art spaces to the Mission Trail for biking, jogging, or strolling

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 South Flores have any available units?
1331 South Flores has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 South Flores have?
Some of 1331 South Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 South Flores currently offering any rent specials?
1331 South Flores isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 South Flores pet-friendly?
No, 1331 South Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1331 South Flores offer parking?
Yes, 1331 South Flores does offer parking.
Does 1331 South Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 South Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 South Flores have a pool?
Yes, 1331 South Flores has a pool.
Does 1331 South Flores have accessible units?
Yes, 1331 South Flores has accessible units.
Does 1331 South Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 South Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
