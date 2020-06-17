Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible courtyard elevator gym parking pool media room

Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen TV;s with DVD/VHS players;washer & dryer; tile tub surround; tiled backspash in kitchen; jetted tub; cozy balcony overlooking beautiful landscaped courtyard; pool with outdoor cooking facilities; fitness center; rooftop terrace with gorgeous view of downtown; controlled & monitored access; two-car covered parking; lan wireless connection; ceiling fans; digital cable; free local and within the US calls;elevator handicapped accessible;



Located at 1331 South Flores near San Antonios burgeoning Art District, South End Lofts is minutes away from all major transportation hubs and conveniently close to sports and entertainment centers, theaters, art museums, clubs, restaurants, and boutiques. Area highlights include:



Art District

Blue Star

Say Si performance art

South Town



Other Development Plans

River expansion from Blue Star past the Big Tex art spaces to the Mission Trail for biking, jogging, or strolling