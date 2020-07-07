All apartments in San Antonio
13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR

13306 Voelcker Ranch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13306 Voelcker Ranch Drive, San Antonio, TX 78231

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8705c9f07d ----
Available 2/26/19 Beautiful 5 Bedroom home with 4 bathrooms. Home has an amazing entry, three living areas, a separate dining area, eat-in kitchen with double ovens & a breakfast bar. Tall ceilings, ceramic tile & wood flooring throughout. Master bedroom with wood flooring, tall ceiling & a full bathroom. Master bath includes a garden tub, shower, & double vanity. Great upstairs loft/living area with outdoor access to the balcony! Or enjoy the covered patio off kitchen & living area downstairs! No roomates*

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees

Min/Max Months: 12/24

Breakfast Nook
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile
Disposal
Hardwood Flooring
Island
Loft
Utility Room
Vinyl
Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have any available units?
13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have?
Some of 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR currently offering any rent specials?
13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR pet-friendly?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR offer parking?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR does not offer parking.
Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have a pool?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR does not have a pool.
Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have accessible units?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13306 VOELCKER RANCH DR does not have units with dishwashers.

