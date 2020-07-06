All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 14 2019

13302 Star Heights Dr

13302 Star Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13302 Star Heights Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce06f3d068 ---- Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with 3 car garage, in gated community, located on Cul-De-Sac. Backs up to greenbelt providing backyard privacy. Over 3000 sq. ft. Beautifully landscaped well maintained yard. Spectacular covered rear patio perfect for enjoying the private back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Fireplace Indoor Formal Dining Indoor Formal Living Indoor Vaulted Ceilings Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Cul De Sac Outdoor Fenced Outdoor Gated Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13302 Star Heights Dr have any available units?
13302 Star Heights Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13302 Star Heights Dr have?
Some of 13302 Star Heights Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13302 Star Heights Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13302 Star Heights Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13302 Star Heights Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13302 Star Heights Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13302 Star Heights Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13302 Star Heights Dr offers parking.
Does 13302 Star Heights Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13302 Star Heights Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13302 Star Heights Dr have a pool?
No, 13302 Star Heights Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13302 Star Heights Dr have accessible units?
No, 13302 Star Heights Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13302 Star Heights Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13302 Star Heights Dr has units with dishwashers.

