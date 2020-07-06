13302 Star Heights Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ce06f3d068 ---- Gorgeous 4 bed 3 bath home with 3 car garage, in gated community, located on Cul-De-Sac. Backs up to greenbelt providing backyard privacy. Over 3000 sq. ft. Beautifully landscaped well maintained yard. Spectacular covered rear patio perfect for enjoying the private back yard. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Flooring Tile Indoor Family Room Indoor Fireplace Indoor Formal Dining Indoor Formal Living Indoor Vaulted Ceilings Indoor Walk In Closets Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Cul De Sac Outdoor Fenced Outdoor Gated Parking 2 Car Garage