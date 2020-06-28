All apartments in San Antonio
Location

13202 Regency Forest, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW, FACTORS! Home includes home warranty and YEAR ROUND gardening service! This is a very well taken care of home that feels like a new build. Includes Stainless steel SAMSUNG refrigerator, GAS stove, microwave & dishwasher. Many upgrades to include the gorgeous 100% HARDWOOD engineered floors, fresh paint NEW installed carpet only in sleeping areas & FMR....do NOT miss out on this home, Location is everything and this home is in the heart of UTSA, close to I H10 & 1604, shopping centers, Libraries, Park

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13202 Regency Forest have any available units?
13202 Regency Forest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13202 Regency Forest have?
Some of 13202 Regency Forest's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13202 Regency Forest currently offering any rent specials?
13202 Regency Forest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13202 Regency Forest pet-friendly?
No, 13202 Regency Forest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13202 Regency Forest offer parking?
Yes, 13202 Regency Forest offers parking.
Does 13202 Regency Forest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13202 Regency Forest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13202 Regency Forest have a pool?
No, 13202 Regency Forest does not have a pool.
Does 13202 Regency Forest have accessible units?
No, 13202 Regency Forest does not have accessible units.
Does 13202 Regency Forest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13202 Regency Forest has units with dishwashers.
