13202 Regency Forest

Amenities
WOW, FACTORS! Home includes home warranty and YEAR ROUND gardening service! This is a very well taken care of home that feels like a new build. Includes Stainless steel SAMSUNG refrigerator, GAS stove, microwave & dishwasher. Many upgrades to include the gorgeous 100% HARDWOOD engineered floors, fresh paint NEW installed carpet only in sleeping areas & FMR....do NOT miss out on this home, Location is everything and this home is in the heart of UTSA, close to I H10 & 1604, shopping centers, Libraries, Park