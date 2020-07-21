13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR

Amenities
Entering your future 3 bdrm 2 bath home you will see open floor plan. You will enjoy entertaining your guests in the open concept with the back deck. Cold Texas night? No problem grab the family and light yourself a nice fire in the wood burning fireplace. walking distance to new "Idea" Elementary School & convenient stores, 5 minutes from Hwy 35. House comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave on counter. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required.