13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:55 AM

13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR

13119 Feather Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13119 Feather Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Entering your future 3 bdrm 2 bath home you will see open floor plan. You will enjoy entertaining your guests in the open concept with the back deck. Cold Texas night? No problem grab the family and light yourself a nice fire in the wood burning fireplace. walking distance to new "Idea" Elementary School & convenient stores, 5 minutes from Hwy 35. House comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, microwave on counter. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have any available units?
13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have?
Some of 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR currently offering any rent specials?
13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR is pet friendly.
Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR offer parking?
Yes, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR offers parking.
Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have a pool?
No, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR does not have a pool.
Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have accessible units?
No, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13119 FEATHER RIDGE DR does not have units with dishwashers.
