Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1306 O'Hara Drive

1306 O'hara Drive · (210) 503-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1306 O'hara Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1306 O'Hara Drive · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2253 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1306 O'Hara Drive Available 08/01/20 Cozy & spacious modern 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Near 151 & 410 - West Side - This cozy & spacious home on the west side is a must see. Near Richlands Hill drive, in the Tara subdivision, this 3 BR 2.5 BATH has a large living areas, laminate floors and dining area. Kitchen is roomy, with modern appliances and Kitchen dining area as well.
Upstairs has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom has adjoining bathroom with double vanity, separate tub/shower and a spacious walk in closet.
Kitchen opens into nice backyard with large covered Gazebo, yard includes planters for gardening and large storage shed.

For more information or to schedule a viewing please call Keyrenter San Antonio at 210-503-8000.

(RLNE5858018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have any available units?
1306 O'Hara Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1306 O'Hara Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1306 O'Hara Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 O'Hara Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 O'Hara Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive offer parking?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have a pool?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have accessible units?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 O'Hara Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 O'Hara Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
