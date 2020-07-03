1306 Aylsbury

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f2e3fa019 ---- Great 3/2.5 in NE San Antonio in a well established neighborhood. Home has large back yard and mature trees that provide shade all year round. All bedrooms upstairs and seperate area available for an office. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. ***No PETS*** Ceramic Tile Disposal Fencing Parking 2 Car Garage Private Yard