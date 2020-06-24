All apartments in San Antonio
13022 Woller Valley

13022 Woller Valley · No Longer Available
Location

13022 Woller Valley, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
- This beautiful home in a quiet Northwest neighborhood is a 1st time rental. Great open floor plan with a spacious living room, large eat-in-kitchen and separate dining room with wood floors throughout downstairs. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with large closets, Jacuzzi Tub in master bathroom, ceiling fans and upgraded carpet. Large covered patio in backyard for those warm summer evenings. Close to shopping, great schools, USAA and UTSA.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4252178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13022 Woller Valley have any available units?
13022 Woller Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13022 Woller Valley have?
Some of 13022 Woller Valley's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13022 Woller Valley currently offering any rent specials?
13022 Woller Valley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13022 Woller Valley pet-friendly?
No, 13022 Woller Valley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13022 Woller Valley offer parking?
No, 13022 Woller Valley does not offer parking.
Does 13022 Woller Valley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13022 Woller Valley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13022 Woller Valley have a pool?
No, 13022 Woller Valley does not have a pool.
Does 13022 Woller Valley have accessible units?
No, 13022 Woller Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 13022 Woller Valley have units with dishwashers?
No, 13022 Woller Valley does not have units with dishwashers.
