13022 Woller Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

- This beautiful home in a quiet Northwest neighborhood is a 1st time rental. Great open floor plan with a spacious living room, large eat-in-kitchen and separate dining room with wood floors throughout downstairs. Spacious bedrooms upstairs with large closets, Jacuzzi Tub in master bathroom, ceiling fans and upgraded carpet. Large covered patio in backyard for those warm summer evenings. Close to shopping, great schools, USAA and UTSA.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4252178)