San Antonio, TX
13019 O'Connor Cove
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

13019 O'Connor Cove

13019 O'connor Cove · No Longer Available
Location

13019 O'connor Cove, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Well maintained 3 bedroom duplex~Northeast SA off O'Connor Rd. Minutes from JBSA Randolph and Ft. Sam. - Single story 3 bedroom duplex with one car attached garage and private fenced in backyard. Ceramic tile flooring in all living areas makes it easy to maintain. Carpeting in bedrooms only. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen includes a new Refrigerator. Located Northeast SA off O'Connor Rd near Nacogdoches Rd. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Ft Sam, near I-35 and shopping centers and more. This one is sure to go fast!

(RLNE4310429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13019 O'Connor Cove have any available units?
13019 O'Connor Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13019 O'Connor Cove have?
Some of 13019 O'Connor Cove's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13019 O'Connor Cove currently offering any rent specials?
13019 O'Connor Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13019 O'Connor Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 13019 O'Connor Cove is pet friendly.
Does 13019 O'Connor Cove offer parking?
Yes, 13019 O'Connor Cove offers parking.
Does 13019 O'Connor Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13019 O'Connor Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13019 O'Connor Cove have a pool?
No, 13019 O'Connor Cove does not have a pool.
Does 13019 O'Connor Cove have accessible units?
No, 13019 O'Connor Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 13019 O'Connor Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 13019 O'Connor Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
