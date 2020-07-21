13019 O'Connor Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 3 bedroom duplex~Northeast SA off O'Connor Rd. Minutes from JBSA Randolph and Ft. Sam. - Single story 3 bedroom duplex with one car attached garage and private fenced in backyard. Ceramic tile flooring in all living areas makes it easy to maintain. Carpeting in bedrooms only. Open floorplan with eat in kitchen includes a new Refrigerator. Located Northeast SA off O'Connor Rd near Nacogdoches Rd. Minutes from Randolph AFB & Ft Sam, near I-35 and shopping centers and more. This one is sure to go fast!



(RLNE4310429)