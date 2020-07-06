All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 13002 O'Connor Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
13002 O'Connor Cv
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

13002 O'Connor Cv

13002 O'connor Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13002 O'connor Cove, San Antonio, TX 78233
Woodstone

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad6ce34099 ---- One story, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a one car garage. Interior flooring is ceramic tile throughout except for all of the bedrooms. Spacious kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and includes a separate eating area. Small community, home is inside of a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Valencia Shopping mall, which is anchored by HEB and includes various food/retail chains. Within close proximity of I-35 and other major highways. Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.** Central Air/Heat Disposal Easy Commute To I35 Garage New Appliances On Cul De Sac Pets On A Case By Case Basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13002 O'Connor Cv have any available units?
13002 O'Connor Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13002 O'Connor Cv have?
Some of 13002 O'Connor Cv's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13002 O'Connor Cv currently offering any rent specials?
13002 O'Connor Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13002 O'Connor Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 13002 O'Connor Cv is pet friendly.
Does 13002 O'Connor Cv offer parking?
Yes, 13002 O'Connor Cv offers parking.
Does 13002 O'Connor Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13002 O'Connor Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13002 O'Connor Cv have a pool?
No, 13002 O'Connor Cv does not have a pool.
Does 13002 O'Connor Cv have accessible units?
No, 13002 O'Connor Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 13002 O'Connor Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 13002 O'Connor Cv does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brooksfield Apartments
7577 Old Corpus Christi Road
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Park On Wurzbach
4707 Wurzbach Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
River House
122 Roy Smith St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Oak Terrace
9203 IH-10 West
San Antonio, TX 78230
Hillside Canyon
3200 Thousand Oaks Dr
San Antonio, TX 78247

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio