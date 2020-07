Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

WOW! Be the first to live in this newly rescued and renovated upstairs duplex. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom with new appliances, light fixtures and blinds. Refinished wood floors and a bonus room/office. Enjoy your morning coffee on the large covered balcony. Covered parking and shared washer & dryer on site. Non smokers only. Owner will consider cats.