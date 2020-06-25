All apartments in San Antonio
127 Daytona Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

127 Daytona Dr

127 Daytona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

127 Daytona Drive, San Antonio, TX 78227
Springvale

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute Rental Conveniently Located Near Lackland AFB! - Conveniently located near Lackland AFB this gem is a must see! Tile throughout the home except in 2nd living area. Open eat-in kitchen with new stove (Dec 2019). This 4bedroom/2bath home has 2 entrances for tons of privacy. This unique floor plan has 2 Large living areas, bonus room office/study. 2nd living area can be converted into a large master retreat with private entrance. This space is full of possibilities!Carport & covered area in the back to enjoy after a long day at the office. Exterior back offers additional storage with shelves, and detached garage. Contact us to see this property today!

School Dist: Northside I.S.D
Elem: Allen
Middle: Rayburn
High: Jay

(RLNE4791914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Daytona Dr have any available units?
127 Daytona Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Daytona Dr have?
Some of 127 Daytona Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Daytona Dr currently offering any rent specials?
127 Daytona Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Daytona Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Daytona Dr is pet friendly.
Does 127 Daytona Dr offer parking?
Yes, 127 Daytona Dr offers parking.
Does 127 Daytona Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Daytona Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Daytona Dr have a pool?
No, 127 Daytona Dr does not have a pool.
Does 127 Daytona Dr have accessible units?
No, 127 Daytona Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Daytona Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Daytona Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
