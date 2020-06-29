All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:51 PM

12619 Delcia Trail

12619 Delcia Trail · No Longer Available
Location

12619 Delcia Trail, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very clean, like new 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, soft grey tones, built-in desk area, tile floor though-out living area and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, & island. Spacious master bedroom with bay windows. Covered back patio, large back yard and privacy fence. This property is a must see.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 Delcia Trail have any available units?
12619 Delcia Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12619 Delcia Trail have?
Some of 12619 Delcia Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12619 Delcia Trail currently offering any rent specials?
12619 Delcia Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 Delcia Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 12619 Delcia Trail is pet friendly.
Does 12619 Delcia Trail offer parking?
No, 12619 Delcia Trail does not offer parking.
Does 12619 Delcia Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12619 Delcia Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 Delcia Trail have a pool?
No, 12619 Delcia Trail does not have a pool.
Does 12619 Delcia Trail have accessible units?
No, 12619 Delcia Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 Delcia Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 12619 Delcia Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
