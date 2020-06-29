12619 Delcia Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very clean, like new 3 bedroom 2 bath with bonus room ready for immediate move in. This property features an open floor plan, soft grey tones, built-in desk area, tile floor though-out living area and like new carpet in the bedrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, & island. Spacious master bedroom with bay windows. Covered back patio, large back yard and privacy fence. This property is a must see.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.