Welcome and get ready for the good life! Located close to I-10, shopping and amenities, this home offers brand new wood floors, new stainless steel appliances, and calming neutral colors through-out. You will love the spacious bedrooms, the high ceilings, and the private backyard greenbelt. This is a fantastic place to call home! A monthly maid service is even included. Come tour this house today!