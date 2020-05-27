All apartments in San Antonio
12474 STARCREST
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

12474 STARCREST

12474 Starcrest Drive · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12474 Starcrest Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Arboretum

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$740

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 532 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Live, work, play, and study all in one fine location! Conveniently located in desirable North Central San Antonio, this beautiful community boasts easy access to Highway 281, Interstate 410, Loop 1604 and the Airport, as well as to top-class shopping malls and dining establishments, parks, universities, and major employers. Within the controlled access gates you'll find a fully-equipped fitness center, two swimming pools, laundry facilities a modern playground and lush landscaping. This peaceful atmosphere, coupled with an impressive array of features and amenities, is the perfect home you?ve been searching for. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12474 STARCREST have any available units?
12474 STARCREST has a unit available for $740 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12474 STARCREST have?
Some of 12474 STARCREST's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12474 STARCREST currently offering any rent specials?
12474 STARCREST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12474 STARCREST pet-friendly?
No, 12474 STARCREST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12474 STARCREST offer parking?
No, 12474 STARCREST does not offer parking.
Does 12474 STARCREST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12474 STARCREST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12474 STARCREST have a pool?
Yes, 12474 STARCREST has a pool.
Does 12474 STARCREST have accessible units?
No, 12474 STARCREST does not have accessible units.
Does 12474 STARCREST have units with dishwashers?
No, 12474 STARCREST does not have units with dishwashers.
