12474 STARCREST

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry playground pool

Live, work, play, and study all in one fine location! Conveniently located in desirable North Central San Antonio, this beautiful community boasts easy access to Highway 281, Interstate 410, Loop 1604 and the Airport, as well as to top-class shopping malls and dining establishments, parks, universities, and major employers. Within the controlled access gates you'll find a fully-equipped fitness center, two swimming pools, laundry facilities a modern playground and lush landscaping. This peaceful atmosphere, coupled with an impressive array of features and amenities, is the perfect home you?ve been searching for. * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.