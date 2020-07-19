12214 APRICOT DR

Amenities
Remodeled townhouse inside and out. End unit. Reserved parking. Entry foyer. Hardwood floors downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen. Washer, dryer, refrigerator w/ filtered water and ice dispenser, stove range, Bosch dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Private bathroom inside each bedroom. Wired for cable. Great association property with pools, spa, clubhouse, and sport court. Centrally located. Easy access to freeways. You'll love this cozy home and the community. Great landlord! See it today!