Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12214 APRICOT DR

12214 Apricot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12214 Apricot Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Blossom Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Remodeled townhouse inside and out. End unit. Reserved parking. Entry foyer. Hardwood floors downstairs. Granite countertops in kitchen. Washer, dryer, refrigerator w/ filtered water and ice dispenser, stove range, Bosch dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Private bathroom inside each bedroom. Wired for cable. Great association property with pools, spa, clubhouse, and sport court. Centrally located. Easy access to freeways. You'll love this cozy home and the community. Great landlord! See it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12214 APRICOT DR have any available units?
12214 APRICOT DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12214 APRICOT DR have?
Some of 12214 APRICOT DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12214 APRICOT DR currently offering any rent specials?
12214 APRICOT DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12214 APRICOT DR pet-friendly?
No, 12214 APRICOT DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 12214 APRICOT DR offer parking?
Yes, 12214 APRICOT DR offers parking.
Does 12214 APRICOT DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12214 APRICOT DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12214 APRICOT DR have a pool?
Yes, 12214 APRICOT DR has a pool.
Does 12214 APRICOT DR have accessible units?
No, 12214 APRICOT DR does not have accessible units.
Does 12214 APRICOT DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12214 APRICOT DR has units with dishwashers.
