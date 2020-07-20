All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

122 Garden Trace

122 Garden Trace · No Longer Available
Location

122 Garden Trace, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
tennis court
Amazing Sitterle one story in the heart of Stone Oak. All the best in this one! High ceiling, Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, large and bright living space with fireplace, open to the spacious chef's kitchen featuring gas cooking and ample cabinet space. Expansive master retreat, luxurious master bath. Large covered patio and large wood deck are perfect for entertaining. Access to all amenities including the pool/park/tennis Washer/dryer/refrig conveys. See rental qualifications in Associated Docs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Garden Trace have any available units?
122 Garden Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Garden Trace have?
Some of 122 Garden Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Garden Trace currently offering any rent specials?
122 Garden Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Garden Trace pet-friendly?
No, 122 Garden Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 122 Garden Trace offer parking?
Yes, 122 Garden Trace offers parking.
Does 122 Garden Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Garden Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Garden Trace have a pool?
Yes, 122 Garden Trace has a pool.
Does 122 Garden Trace have accessible units?
No, 122 Garden Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Garden Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Garden Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
