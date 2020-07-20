122 Garden Trace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Amazing Sitterle one story in the heart of Stone Oak. All the best in this one! High ceiling, Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, large and bright living space with fireplace, open to the spacious chef's kitchen featuring gas cooking and ample cabinet space. Expansive master retreat, luxurious master bath. Large covered patio and large wood deck are perfect for entertaining. Access to all amenities including the pool/park/tennis Washer/dryer/refrig conveys. See rental qualifications in Associated Docs.