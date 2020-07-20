122 Garden Trace

Amenities
Amazing Sitterle one story in the heart of Stone Oak. All the best in this one! High ceiling, Beautiful tile and hardwood flooring, large and bright living space with fireplace, open to the spacious chef's kitchen featuring gas cooking and ample cabinet space. Expansive master retreat, luxurious master bath. Large covered patio and large wood deck are perfect for entertaining. Access to all amenities including the pool/park/tennis Washer/dryer/refrig conveys. See rental qualifications in Associated Docs.