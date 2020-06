Amenities

~~~ OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH FROM 1PM-3PM!! ~~~ Fantastic Dignowity Hill Bungalow! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, open living/dining/kitchen space. Great for entertaining. This house comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer, all window coverings, and security system. Minutes from the Pearl, Ft. Sam, downtown San Antonio, dog park, bike trails, and major highways. Great restaurants and bars right around the corner!