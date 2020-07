Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location, minutes to I-H 10 and 1604. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a gorgeous lot. Recently renovated and move in ready. Lovely covered patio. Pets are negotiable and will be on a case by case basis. Owner has a workshop in the back that he will continue to use for his business with separate entrance from the property.