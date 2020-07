Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious single story home located on the NE side of town. The home features three bedrooms along with two full baths as well. The home also features high ceilings and so much more! Schedule a viewing today! This home will not last long! Please copy and paste the link to view a virtual tour of the home:https://youtu.be/FnPVxZcuH_4