All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11839 PARLIAMENT ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11839 PARLIAMENT ST
Last updated May 21 2020 at 11:56 AM

11839 PARLIAMENT ST

11839 Parliament Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11839 Parliament Street, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
North Central Condo for Lease. Very nice upstairs unit, 1 BR, 1 BA, 1 Car Garage. Freshly painted, light and bright, spacious rooms, including Fireplace. Bedroom has small sitting area perfect for a desk. New stackable washer/dryer in the unit. Kitchen includes microwave and Refrigerator, pantry, and open to dining area. Bath has large walk in shower and walk in closet. Rent amount is for unfurnished unit, furnishings currently there can be included for a monthly fee. Rent includes water, trash, HOA fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have any available units?
11839 PARLIAMENT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have?
Some of 11839 PARLIAMENT ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11839 PARLIAMENT ST currently offering any rent specials?
11839 PARLIAMENT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11839 PARLIAMENT ST pet-friendly?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST offer parking?
Yes, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST offers parking.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have a pool?
Yes, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST has a pool.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have accessible units?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 11839 PARLIAMENT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 11839 PARLIAMENT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Maxwell
1431 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Utopia Place
444 Utopia Ln
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Baldwin
239 Center Street
San Antonio, TX 78202
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Stratton Park
12324 Starcrest Dr
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio