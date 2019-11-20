11839 PARLIAMENT ST

Amenities

North Central Condo for Lease. Very nice upstairs unit, 1 BR, 1 BA, 1 Car Garage. Freshly painted, light and bright, spacious rooms, including Fireplace. Bedroom has small sitting area perfect for a desk. New stackable washer/dryer in the unit. Kitchen includes microwave and Refrigerator, pantry, and open to dining area. Bath has large walk in shower and walk in closet. Rent amount is for unfurnished unit, furnishings currently there can be included for a monthly fee. Rent includes water, trash, HOA fee.