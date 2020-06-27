All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11827 COUNTRY SPRING.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11827 COUNTRY SPRING
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

11827 COUNTRY SPRING

11827 Country Springs St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11827 Country Springs St, San Antonio, TX 78249
Oxbow

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
11827 COUNTRY SPRING Available 08/01/19 3 Bedroom Rental Home in NW San Antonio - 3 BEDROOM ONE STORY TOWNHOME STYLE IN THE NW SIDE MINUTES FROM UTSA, LA CANTERA PKWY, SIX FLAGS FIESTA TEXAS & MUCH MORE.

Application Fee: $60 per person (over 18 yrs old)
Security Deposit: $1125.00
Cleaning Deposit: $150.00
Pet Deposit: $300 non-refundable deposit per pet.

*Property is a townhome and is attached to another unit.
*This is not a single family home and is not detached.
*Bills are not included
*Washer and Dryer connections are in property.

-Do not disturb tenant as the property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenant and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: http://www.sa-broker.com/live-vacancy-listings/
(Application fees are non-refundable)
After you apply; the application process will begin.
Once you are approved, we will schedule you to view the property.

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.
This will be on or before 08/01/2019

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested), background check will be completed (no felony) applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income/not combined income), residential history will be reviewed (no recent broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE3275460)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have any available units?
11827 COUNTRY SPRING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 11827 COUNTRY SPRING currently offering any rent specials?
11827 COUNTRY SPRING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 COUNTRY SPRING pet-friendly?
Yes, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING is pet friendly.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING offer parking?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not offer parking.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have a pool?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not have a pool.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have accessible units?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have units with dishwashers?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11827 COUNTRY SPRING have units with air conditioning?
No, 11827 COUNTRY SPRING does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Benton
6710 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
City Summit
4041 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio