11759 Spring Rain Available 08/01/19 OPEN 3 BR W/ MASTER DOWN*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*TILED SHOWER*WALK-IN CLOSET*2" FAUX BLINDS*1.5-2 CAR GARAGE*EASY ACCESS TO SIX FLAGS, SEA WORLD, UTSA, LACKLAND AFB, & SHOPPING* - OPEN 3 BR W/ MASTER DOWN*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*FIREPLACE IN LIVING*TILED SHOWER*WALK-IN CLOSET*2" FAUX BLINDS*1.5-2 CAR GARAGE*EASY ACCESS TO SIX FLAGS, SEA WORLD, UTSA, LACKLAND AFB, & SHOPPING*$55 APP FEE PER PERSON NON-REFUNDABLE*APP FEE(S), FIRST MONTHS RENT, SEC. DEPOSIT, AND PET FEE(S) MUST BE IN CERT. FUNDS CASHIERS CHECK OR MONEY ORDER*LEASE MUST COMMENCE WITHIN 10 DAYS OF APPROVAL*NO PITT BULLS ROTTWEILERS OR DOBERMANS



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2753575)