Last updated May 30 2020 at 8:16 AM

11707 VANCE JACKSON

11707 Vance Jackson Road · (210) 338-8481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11707 Vance Jackson Road, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Quietly nestled in a friendly enclave of Texas Live Oak trees, you will discover the peaceful beauty of this community, located in a prestigious neighborhood of Northwest San Antonio, Texas. The community is overflowing with amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, recreation room, clubhouse, hot tub and laundry facilities. The interior is equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer connections, mini-blinds, window coverings and ample storage space. Discounts are available for major employers and students as well! You'll love this community inside and out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have any available units?
11707 VANCE JACKSON has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have?
Some of 11707 VANCE JACKSON's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11707 VANCE JACKSON currently offering any rent specials?
11707 VANCE JACKSON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11707 VANCE JACKSON pet-friendly?
No, 11707 VANCE JACKSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON offer parking?
No, 11707 VANCE JACKSON does not offer parking.
Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11707 VANCE JACKSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have a pool?
Yes, 11707 VANCE JACKSON has a pool.
Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have accessible units?
No, 11707 VANCE JACKSON does not have accessible units.
Does 11707 VANCE JACKSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 11707 VANCE JACKSON does not have units with dishwashers.
