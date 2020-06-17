11707 VANCE JACKSON

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

Quietly nestled in a friendly enclave of Texas Live Oak trees, you will discover the peaceful beauty of this community, located in a prestigious neighborhood of Northwest San Antonio, Texas. The community is overflowing with amenities including a refreshing swimming pool, recreation room, clubhouse, hot tub and laundry facilities. The interior is equipped with a full kitchen, washer and dryer connections, mini-blinds, window coverings and ample storage space. Discounts are available for major employers and students as well! You'll love this community inside and out! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.