11638 Wood Harbor
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:28 AM

11638 Wood Harbor

11638 Wood Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

11638 Wood Harbor, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cozy home in a quiet, gated community (3 Bed 2.5 Bath). Oversized windows fill the open space with plenty of sunlight. Hidden away from hustle and bustle of the city but just minutes away from the Medical Center, I-10, Loop 410 and Loop 1604. Cared for home; hard to believe it is a rental. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Please call to schedule viewing: 956-236-8960

Best Features:
1. First floor is a large open space with high ceilings and plenty of sunlight.
2. No carpet throughout house except for stairs.
3. Laundry room is right next to master bedroom. Makes laundry so much less of a chore! Washer and dryer not provided since many tenants prefer to bring their own.
4. Beautiful front and backyard with mulch beds, flagstone walkway, and grass. And best of all a sprinkler system! No dead grass overgrown with weeds in backyard like other rentals.
5. The home has a water softener for better skin and no hard water to damage your clothing, dishes, etc.

Other Info: The monthly rent of $1,575/month. Security deposit is $1,575 at lease signing. No pets allowed. Looking for a responsible, high quality tenant. Tenant selection criteria includes, but is not limited to: Highest two monthly incomes of applicants must be three times monthly payment or greater. Good references from prior landlords. No evictions. No felons or sex offenders. Application fee of $55 to cover credit and background checks. Full tenant selection criteria provided prior to being given application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11638 Wood Harbor have any available units?
11638 Wood Harbor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11638 Wood Harbor have?
Some of 11638 Wood Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11638 Wood Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
11638 Wood Harbor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11638 Wood Harbor pet-friendly?
No, 11638 Wood Harbor is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11638 Wood Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 11638 Wood Harbor offers parking.
Does 11638 Wood Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11638 Wood Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11638 Wood Harbor have a pool?
No, 11638 Wood Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 11638 Wood Harbor have accessible units?
No, 11638 Wood Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 11638 Wood Harbor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11638 Wood Harbor has units with dishwashers.
