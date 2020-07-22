11638 Wood Harbor

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Cozy home in a quiet, gated community (3 Bed 2.5 Bath). Oversized windows fill the open space with plenty of sunlight. Hidden away from hustle and bustle of the city but just minutes away from the Medical Center, I-10, Loop 410 and Loop 1604. Cared for home; hard to believe it is a rental. This property is managed by a responsible landlord. Please call to schedule viewing: 956-236-8960



Best Features:

1. First floor is a large open space with high ceilings and plenty of sunlight.

2. No carpet throughout house except for stairs.

3. Laundry room is right next to master bedroom. Makes laundry so much less of a chore! Washer and dryer not provided since many tenants prefer to bring their own.

4. Beautiful front and backyard with mulch beds, flagstone walkway, and grass. And best of all a sprinkler system! No dead grass overgrown with weeds in backyard like other rentals.

5. The home has a water softener for better skin and no hard water to damage your clothing, dishes, etc.



Other Info: The monthly rent of $1,575/month. Security deposit is $1,575 at lease signing. No pets allowed. Looking for a responsible, high quality tenant. Tenant selection criteria includes, but is not limited to: Highest two monthly incomes of applicants must be three times monthly payment or greater. Good references from prior landlords. No evictions. No felons or sex offenders. Application fee of $55 to cover credit and background checks. Full tenant selection criteria provided prior to being given application.