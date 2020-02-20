All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 115 Mirror Lk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
115 Mirror Lk
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

115 Mirror Lk

115 Mirror Lake · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

115 Mirror Lake, San Antonio, TX 78260

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning garden home in gated Heights of Stone Oak loaded w/ many Upgrades. Rustic Maple Wood Cabinets, Silestone Counters Tops with built-in Kitchen Sink, Back Splash, and Gas Stove at Kitchen, Ceramic Tile throughout most 1st Floor as well as on all wet Areas, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Faucets and Door Hardware Packages, Wood and Wrought Iron Front Door, Spacious 16x14 Wood Deck in addition to 10x8 Patio Slab, Sprinkler, Water Softener. HOA Amenities - Tennis, Pools, Jogging Trails, Soccer, & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Mirror Lk have any available units?
115 Mirror Lk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Mirror Lk have?
Some of 115 Mirror Lk's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Mirror Lk currently offering any rent specials?
115 Mirror Lk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Mirror Lk pet-friendly?
No, 115 Mirror Lk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 115 Mirror Lk offer parking?
No, 115 Mirror Lk does not offer parking.
Does 115 Mirror Lk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Mirror Lk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Mirror Lk have a pool?
Yes, 115 Mirror Lk has a pool.
Does 115 Mirror Lk have accessible units?
No, 115 Mirror Lk does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Mirror Lk have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Mirror Lk does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arroyo Seco Villas
12311 Culebra Road
San Antonio, TX 78253
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Tacara at Westover Hills
8543 State Highway 151
San Antonio, TX 78245
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio