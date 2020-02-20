115 Mirror Lk

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning garden home in gated Heights of Stone Oak loaded w/ many Upgrades. Rustic Maple Wood Cabinets, Silestone Counters Tops with built-in Kitchen Sink, Back Splash, and Gas Stove at Kitchen, Ceramic Tile throughout most 1st Floor as well as on all wet Areas, Upgraded Light Fixtures, Faucets and Door Hardware Packages, Wood and Wrought Iron Front Door, Spacious 16x14 Wood Deck in addition to 10x8 Patio Slab, Sprinkler, Water Softener. HOA Amenities - Tennis, Pools, Jogging Trails, Soccer, & more.