Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly Renovated Near the Pearl & Down Town SA - Property Id: 249239



This home has been completely renovated, offers 2 beds, 2 baths, washer/dryer connections, central heat and air, lots of off street parking. Minutes away from the Pearl and Downtown San Antonio. Call Sandy to schedule a showing. 210 540-1533

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249239

Property Id 249239



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5660168)