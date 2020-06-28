All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 3 2020 at 7:10 AM

114 Jacobs St

114 Jacob Street · No Longer Available
Location

114 Jacob Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Lavaca

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
internet access
* Small pets allowed (under 30 lbs. - $150 fee per pet)
* NO Smoking or tobacco products allowed
* New plumbing
* New electrical
* New refrigerator, stove & microwave
* New AC/Heater units in bedroom and living room w/ remote and thermostat
* Refinished original hardwood floors
* New granite counter tops in kitchen and bathroom
* New tile in bathroom, shower and kitchen floor
* New plumbing & lighting fixtures throughout
* Pre-Wired for cable, phone and satellite
* New ceiling fans in living room & bed room
* New sheet rock, texture and paint
* New windows and screens
* New doors throughout unit
* New Hanging Bar & Shelves in closets
* New water heater
* New Vinyl Mini Blinds
* Washer/Dryer hookup for stackable unit
* Rent includes basic water utility
* Add $25.00/month to base rent if you install washer/dryer unit to cover water usage
* Electrical, garbage, cable tv/satellite/internet to be paid by tenant

Serious inquiries only call show contact info to schedule viewing. All applicants must pay a non-refundable $50.00 application fee (includes background check, eviction notice check, criminal background check.) Proof of employment is required in the form of four (4) consecutive pay stubs from your current employer, two (2) months of bank statements and a copy of your current (non-expired) Texas driver license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Jacobs St have any available units?
114 Jacobs St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Jacobs St have?
Some of 114 Jacobs St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Jacobs St currently offering any rent specials?
114 Jacobs St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Jacobs St pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Jacobs St is pet friendly.
Does 114 Jacobs St offer parking?
Yes, 114 Jacobs St offers parking.
Does 114 Jacobs St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Jacobs St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Jacobs St have a pool?
No, 114 Jacobs St does not have a pool.
Does 114 Jacobs St have accessible units?
No, 114 Jacobs St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Jacobs St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Jacobs St does not have units with dishwashers.
