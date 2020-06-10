All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

11330 WOODWATERS WAY

11330 Woodwaters Way · No Longer Available
Location

11330 Woodwaters Way, San Antonio, TX 78249
Woodridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
bbq/grill
11330 WOODWATERS WAY Available 06/19/20 One story in gated community near the Medical Center! - 3 bedroom home in a gated community right off Prue Rd. Minutes to USAA, Med Center, UTSA and much more. Home is right across from the community park/playground. Nice covered patio is ideal for weekend BBQ's with friends and family. Contact us today because this one will go fast!!!!

Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
Security Deposit: $1550
Cleaning Deposit: $150
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable

*Bills are not included
*Property has washer and dryer connections.

-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.
-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.

If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:

You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com

Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.
If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.

**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**

If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:

You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.

This will be on or before 06/19/2020.

Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.

(RLNE4458865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have any available units?
11330 WOODWATERS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have?
Some of 11330 WOODWATERS WAY's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11330 WOODWATERS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
11330 WOODWATERS WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11330 WOODWATERS WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY is pet friendly.
Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY offer parking?
No, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have a pool?
No, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have accessible units?
No, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 11330 WOODWATERS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 11330 WOODWATERS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
