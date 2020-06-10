Amenities

11330 WOODWATERS WAY Available 06/19/20 One story in gated community near the Medical Center! - 3 bedroom home in a gated community right off Prue Rd. Minutes to USAA, Med Center, UTSA and much more. Home is right across from the community park/playground. Nice covered patio is ideal for weekend BBQ's with friends and family. Contact us today because this one will go fast!!!!



Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

Security Deposit: $1550

Cleaning Deposit: $150

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet, non-refundable



*Bills are not included

*Property has washer and dryer connections.



-Do NOT disturb tenant; this property is still occupied.

-We respect the privacy of our tenants, and would like for them to continue living in a safe and comfortable environment. Prior to the tenant moving out; We will ONLY show the property to those whose application has been approved. Please review options below.



If you would like to schedule a showing on this property:



You must apply online at: www.xrpmtx.com



Once your completed application is received, the application process will begin.

If you are approved, we will schedule an appointment for you to view the property with one of our agents.



**Only completed applications will be considered. Applications are taken on a first come, first served basis. Completing an application does NOT guarantee that you will be selected for this property**



If you do not want to apply for the property prior to viewing:



You may view the property once it becomes vacant and available for showings.



This will be on or before 06/19/2020.



Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (or application may be denied or additional deposit will be requested), background check will be completed, applicant must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income), residential history must be good (no broken leases/foreclosures), no aggressive breeds.



