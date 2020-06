Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Freshly painted 3 bed, 2 bath home boasts two living areas with beautiful laminate flooring, great kitchen with large pantry and breakfast bar, formal dining with built-ins, very spacious master suite. Shady back yard with 21x7 covered patio and no neighbors behind you. Ready for move in. No pets, no smoking. (Pictures do not reflect fresh paint color) NISD Schools. Neighborhood pool and park.