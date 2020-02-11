1126 Lamar

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1feb33c0d7 ---- *** MOVE IN SPECIAL, GIVE US A CALL*** AVAILABLE NOW! This three bedroom two bath home is a MUST SEE! When you walk inside you\'ll notice the bright colors and floor! The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space! APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED! The Master bedroom includes a PRIVATE MASTER BATH! The backyard is LARGE and FULL OF POTENTIAL! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Bathroom Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections