Last updated May 8 2019 at 9:12 PM

1126 Lamar

1126 Lamar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Lamar Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Dignowity Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1feb33c0d7 ---- *** MOVE IN SPECIAL, GIVE US A CALL*** AVAILABLE NOW! This three bedroom two bath home is a MUST SEE! When you walk inside you\'ll notice the bright colors and floor! The kitchen features lots of counter and cabinet space! APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED! The Master bedroom includes a PRIVATE MASTER BATH! The backyard is LARGE and FULL OF POTENTIAL! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory. ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Pets On A Case By Case Basis Two Bathroom Two Bedrooms Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 Lamar have any available units?
1126 Lamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1126 Lamar currently offering any rent specials?
1126 Lamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 Lamar pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 Lamar is pet friendly.
Does 1126 Lamar offer parking?
No, 1126 Lamar does not offer parking.
Does 1126 Lamar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 Lamar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 Lamar have a pool?
No, 1126 Lamar does not have a pool.
Does 1126 Lamar have accessible units?
No, 1126 Lamar does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 Lamar have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 Lamar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 Lamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 Lamar does not have units with air conditioning.
