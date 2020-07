Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Wow!! You will love this this well cared for 3Bedr/2Bath Home. Lightly lived in Open Floor Plan creates a great flow through Living &Dining Rm and Kitchen. No Carpet. Tile & beautiful Laminate throughout. Home sits along a quiet, cul-de-sac Street. Custom 2" Wood Blinds. West side of Home has Solar Screens. Spectacular front &back manicured Lawn w/mature Trees for shade. New privacy Fence in '14. Great location; close to Medical Center, UTSA, USAA, and IH10. Welcome Home!