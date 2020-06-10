All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1115 S ALAMO ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1115 S ALAMO ST
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:15 AM

1115 S ALAMO ST

1115 South Alamo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Arsenal
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1115 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Arsenal

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
all utils included
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Modern industrial Loft available at the St. Benedicts Lofts in Southtown. Furnished & all bills paid! Natural light pours into spacious living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows. Immaculate kitchen with waterfall granite island wide open to the Living area - great for entertaining. Master bedroom tucked off to the side with frosted sliding glass doors for privacy, walk-in closet/laundry room & full bath. Condo features pool, fitness center & covered parking spot. Walk to shops, dining & nightlife.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 S ALAMO ST have any available units?
1115 S ALAMO ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1115 S ALAMO ST have?
Some of 1115 S ALAMO ST's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 S ALAMO ST currently offering any rent specials?
1115 S ALAMO ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 S ALAMO ST pet-friendly?
No, 1115 S ALAMO ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1115 S ALAMO ST offer parking?
Yes, 1115 S ALAMO ST offers parking.
Does 1115 S ALAMO ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 S ALAMO ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 S ALAMO ST have a pool?
Yes, 1115 S ALAMO ST has a pool.
Does 1115 S ALAMO ST have accessible units?
No, 1115 S ALAMO ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 S ALAMO ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 S ALAMO ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

New England Village Apartments
130 Melrose Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Ravinia
19500 US Highway 281 N
San Antonio, TX 78258
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
Aspire Roxbury
6202 Roxbury Dr
San Antonio, TX 78238

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio