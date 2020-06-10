1115 S ALAMO ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Modern industrial Loft available at the St. Benedicts Lofts in Southtown. Furnished & all bills paid! Natural light pours into spacious living/dining room with floor to ceiling windows. Immaculate kitchen with waterfall granite island wide open to the Living area - great for entertaining. Master bedroom tucked off to the side with frosted sliding glass doors for privacy, walk-in closet/laundry room & full bath. Condo features pool, fitness center & covered parking spot. Walk to shops, dining & nightlife.