Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Impressive executive home is located in a highly desirable gated community with Security Guards "The Heights of Stone Oak" in a nice quiet cul-de-sac. Home offers an open floor plan with high ceilings to accommodate all your family needs. Features 4 bedroom, 3 baths, open layout kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite counter space. Exterior features include covered front porch and covered back patio. Includes water softener and a 3-car garage. Excellent rated NEISD schools.