10975 REDBUSH PARK
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

10975 REDBUSH PARK

10975 Redbush Park · No Longer Available
Location

10975 Redbush Park, San Antonio, TX 78249
Parkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! READY FAST!! Very charming 1-story 3Bd/2Ba Home in Parkwood! Light, bright & perfect for easy entertaining! Elegant hardwood flooring in Living room! Amazing Kitchen has Island, stove, refrigerator & more! Stunning Master Suite! Spacious bedrooms! Huge backyard with incredible wood deck for weekend relaxing & fun! Excellent NISD schools! Near shopping, USAA, UTSA & Medical Center. Pet(s) on case-by-case basis. This is a must to see!! Why be crammed in an apartment when you can rent this?! Don't delay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have any available units?
10975 REDBUSH PARK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have?
Some of 10975 REDBUSH PARK's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10975 REDBUSH PARK currently offering any rent specials?
10975 REDBUSH PARK is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10975 REDBUSH PARK pet-friendly?
Yes, 10975 REDBUSH PARK is pet friendly.
Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK offer parking?
Yes, 10975 REDBUSH PARK offers parking.
Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10975 REDBUSH PARK does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have a pool?
No, 10975 REDBUSH PARK does not have a pool.
Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have accessible units?
No, 10975 REDBUSH PARK does not have accessible units.
Does 10975 REDBUSH PARK have units with dishwashers?
No, 10975 REDBUSH PARK does not have units with dishwashers.
