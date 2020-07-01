10975 REDBUSH PARK

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WOW!! READY FAST!! Very charming 1-story 3Bd/2Ba Home in Parkwood! Light, bright & perfect for easy entertaining! Elegant hardwood flooring in Living room! Amazing Kitchen has Island, stove, refrigerator & more! Stunning Master Suite! Spacious bedrooms! Huge backyard with incredible wood deck for weekend relaxing & fun! Excellent NISD schools! Near shopping, USAA, UTSA & Medical Center. Pet(s) on case-by-case basis. This is a must to see!! Why be crammed in an apartment when you can rent this?! Don't delay!