10907 Meadowhome St

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym fireplace

Beautiful Updated Single Story - This property is ready for immediate move in! Kitchen and baths have been updated* Kitchen features granite counters, Breakfast bar, built in microwave, refrigerator included* Living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace* Large laundry room* Master Suite features bath with walk in shower, double vanities** Large Fenced rear yard with mature trees, storage shed, outdoor room perfect for a home workout room or hobby room* Close to shopping, schools, restaurants** Really Nice



(RLNE4923585)