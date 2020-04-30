10907 Meadowhome St

Amenities
Beautiful Updated Single Story - This property is ready for immediate move in! Kitchen and baths have been updated* Kitchen features granite counters, Breakfast bar, built in microwave, refrigerator included* Living room with hardwood flooring and fireplace* Large laundry room* Master Suite features bath with walk in shower, double vanities** Large Fenced rear yard with mature trees, storage shed, outdoor room perfect for a home workout room or hobby room* Close to shopping, schools, restaurants** Really Nice
(RLNE4923585)