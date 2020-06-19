All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 10839 Crown View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
10839 Crown View
Last updated May 7 2020 at 5:44 PM

10839 Crown View

10839 Crown View · (210) 384-1221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10839 Crown View, San Antonio, TX 78239
Royal Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1680 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521128

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL!! 2 WEEKS OFF FIRST MONTH RENT***

Perfectly located Town home in the Crown Ridge Town home subdivision! Come see this open large layout today! Gated community with covered parking and community pool and amazing amenity center with gym! This town home is the perfect size for any family or roommates. Kitchen is bright and open to the living room, all bedrooms upstairs. Plenty of grassy space outside for pets or kids!
|Amenities: Assigned outside parking,Blinds,Carpet,Cats ok,Ceiling fans,Community pool,Dishwasher,Dogs ok,Gated Community,Tile in wet areas,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Yard maintenance included
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10839 Crown View have any available units?
10839 Crown View has a unit available for $1,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 10839 Crown View have?
Some of 10839 Crown View's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10839 Crown View currently offering any rent specials?
10839 Crown View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10839 Crown View pet-friendly?
Yes, 10839 Crown View is pet friendly.
Does 10839 Crown View offer parking?
Yes, 10839 Crown View does offer parking.
Does 10839 Crown View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10839 Crown View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10839 Crown View have a pool?
Yes, 10839 Crown View has a pool.
Does 10839 Crown View have accessible units?
No, 10839 Crown View does not have accessible units.
Does 10839 Crown View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10839 Crown View has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10839 Crown View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
The Landings at Brooks City Base
7803 S New Braunfels
San Antonio, TX 78235
Birdsong at Alamo Ranch
12130 Alamo Ranch Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78253
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Auburn Creek Apartments
4411 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave
San Antonio, TX 78218
Thirty Oaks
11434 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78253

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity