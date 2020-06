Amenities

garage carpet refrigerator

Beautiful four bedroom, two and half bath, two car garage, Ready for move in, new carpet and new interior paint throughout the home Minutes to Lackland and Wilford Hall, Sea World and downtown. Has water softener and refrigerator. Small yard not much up keep. NON SMOKING HOME. ALSO FOR SALE $150,000. Sorry no owner financing. SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED DO TO BRAND NEW CARPET THROUGHTOUT THE HOME