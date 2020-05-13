All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 107 Fran Fran St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
107 Fran Fran St
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

107 Fran Fran St

107 Fran Fran Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Avenida Guadalupe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 Fran Fran Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
ceiling fan
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a6710fc09c ---- Freshly updated 3/1 near downtown. Come out and see this great home! New flooring, windows, paint, ceiling fans, gas stove, and fridge. Enjoy the convenience of being close to UTSA downtown campus and all the entertainment opportunities San Antonio has to offer. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. ***No Pets***

12 Months Ceiling Fan Courtyard Linoleum Stove Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Fran Fran St have any available units?
107 Fran Fran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Fran Fran St have?
Some of 107 Fran Fran St's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Fran Fran St currently offering any rent specials?
107 Fran Fran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Fran Fran St pet-friendly?
No, 107 Fran Fran St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 107 Fran Fran St offer parking?
No, 107 Fran Fran St does not offer parking.
Does 107 Fran Fran St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Fran Fran St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Fran Fran St have a pool?
No, 107 Fran Fran St does not have a pool.
Does 107 Fran Fran St have accessible units?
No, 107 Fran Fran St does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Fran Fran St have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Fran Fran St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Axio
8722 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
Siesta Lane
111 Siesta Lane
San Antonio, TX 78201
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
Charleston Apartment Homes
14555 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West
San Antonio, TX 78257
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio