Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning carpet

Location! Location! Location! Feels like a cozy cottage, and it's tucked away just off the St Mary's strip, this Midtown Tobin Hill location is awesome. Walking distance to restaurants, bars and entertainment on the St Mary's strip! Close to The Pearl and easy commute to downtown. This cute duplex has nice updates. Clean and fresh! No Carpet! CENTRAL AIR!! and Covered Parking! Wood Flooring!