106 SUDDITH DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This quaint and cozy home sits close to Randolph Blvd and Weidner Rd. Tile and wood floors throughout the home create a beautiful and clean space. The open floor plan gives lots of room for hosting family & friends. The Master bedroom includes built in shelving units and a double vanity with granite shower. Enjoy your balcony overlooking your lush lawn or sit on your under your covers patio during the cooler months. Detached garage with additional storage.