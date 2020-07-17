All apartments in San Antonio
106 SUDDITH DR
106 SUDDITH DR

106 Suddith Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Suddith Drive, San Antonio, TX 78233

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This quaint and cozy home sits close to Randolph Blvd and Weidner Rd. Tile and wood floors throughout the home create a beautiful and clean space. The open floor plan gives lots of room for hosting family & friends. The Master bedroom includes built in shelving units and a double vanity with granite shower. Enjoy your balcony overlooking your lush lawn or sit on your under your covers patio during the cooler months. Detached garage with additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 SUDDITH DR have any available units?
106 SUDDITH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 106 SUDDITH DR have?
Some of 106 SUDDITH DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 SUDDITH DR currently offering any rent specials?
106 SUDDITH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 SUDDITH DR pet-friendly?
No, 106 SUDDITH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 106 SUDDITH DR offer parking?
Yes, 106 SUDDITH DR offers parking.
Does 106 SUDDITH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 SUDDITH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 SUDDITH DR have a pool?
No, 106 SUDDITH DR does not have a pool.
Does 106 SUDDITH DR have accessible units?
No, 106 SUDDITH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 106 SUDDITH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 SUDDITH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
