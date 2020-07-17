106 SUDDITH DR

This quaint and cozy home sits close to Randolph Blvd and Weidner Rd. Tile and wood floors throughout the home create a beautiful and clean space. The open floor plan gives lots of room for hosting family & friends. The Master bedroom includes built in shelving units and a double vanity with granite shower. Enjoy your balcony overlooking your lush lawn or sit on your under your covers patio during the cooler months. Detached garage with additional storage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
