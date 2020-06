Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Townhome has two bedrooms upstairs with a full bath adjoining both br's with a door to each bedroom. This is a two bedroom, one and a half bath. This is located in a small 20-unit complex. Half bath is downstairs for convenience and/or guests. Unit has privacy fenced in yard, full size washer/dryer connections in storage area in back yard. Verify schools if important. Rent 800, water 40, security deposit 800, pet deposit 400